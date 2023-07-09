ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.6% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after buying an additional 121,118 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.23. 6,318,854 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

