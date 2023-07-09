Ethereum Classic (ETC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $96.88 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and approximately $96.88 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for about $18.58 or 0.00061727 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,100.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00318248 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $264.93 or 0.00880130 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00013159 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00549900 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000292 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00135272 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003303 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,872,742 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

