Everdome (DOME) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $286,751.42

Everdome (DOME) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Everdome has a market capitalization of $21.79 million and $286,751.42 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everdome has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Everdome token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome launched on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,873,513,332 tokens. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

