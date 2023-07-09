Everscale (EVER) Trading Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days

Everscale (EVER) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 9th. Everscale has a market capitalization of $108.55 million and $1.65 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everscale coin can now be purchased for about $0.0606 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Everscale has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Everscale Profile

Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,086,874,945 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,686,434 coins. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a layer-1 PoS blockchain network that incorporates recent blockchain innovations and concepts, making it a technologically advanced network. It is designed to serve as a decentralized hub for various blockchains and resource-demanding applications such as GameFi, DeFi, micro-transactions, and real-time bidding. EVER is the native token of Everscale and serves as a fee and governance token, listed on multiple exchanges, including the wrapped ERC-20 version called WEVER on some exchanges.”

