Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) CFO Anuj Aggarwal Sells 4,504 Shares

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Free Report) CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 4,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $41,121.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,554.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Everspin Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRAM opened at $9.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.07. The company has a market cap of $190.94 million, a PE ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 1.28. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 8.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everspin Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 21.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Everspin Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th.

About Everspin Technologies

(Free Report)

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.