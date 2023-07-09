Fei USD One Day Volume Reaches $338,666.72 (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Fei USD has a market cap of $33.71 million and $338,666.72 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fei USD has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00003238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fei USD Token Profile

FEI is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 34,823,764 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,565,046 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 34,823,763.19366397 with 34,565,045.79389148 in circulation. More information can be found at https://fei.money/."

