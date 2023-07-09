Fetch.ai Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $16.43 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 9th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $180.00 million and $16.43 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000722 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00046291 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00031015 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013423 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000803 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,208,864 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.