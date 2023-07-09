Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.14.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FSZ shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Fiera Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Stock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.37, for a total value of C$25,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at C$286.65. 21.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fiera Capital Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSZ. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Fiera Capital by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Fiera Capital by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Fiera Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Fiera Capital by 176.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Fiera Capital by 9.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

FSZ opened at C$6.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$20.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$538.51 million, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.42. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of C$6.29 and a 1-year high of C$10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.01). Fiera Capital had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of C$157.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$163.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Fiera Capital will post 1.0636516 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiera Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 452.63%.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

