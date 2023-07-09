FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) CFO Sells $31,423.48 in Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $31,423.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 436,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Daniella Turenshine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Daniella Turenshine sold 14,575 shares of FIGS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $123,013.00.

On Friday, June 2nd, Daniella Turenshine sold 13,557 shares of FIGS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $113,065.38.

FIGS Stock Performance

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. FIGS, Inc. has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $13.75. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.89, a PEG ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. FIGS had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $120.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIGS. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on FIGS from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays cut FIGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on FIGS in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FIGS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in FIGS by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in FIGS by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 33,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in FIGS by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, fleeces, and jackets; necessities, including face masks, scrub caps, lanyards, badge reels, tote bags, baseball caps, and beanies.

Featured Stories

