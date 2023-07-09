First Bank & Trust Boosts Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

First Bank & Trust raised its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Chewy by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after buying an additional 856,909 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Chewy by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,587,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,958,000 after buying an additional 692,631 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chewy by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,123,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,525,000 after buying an additional 658,639 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Chewy by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,965,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,896,000 after buying an additional 537,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Chewy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,080,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,363,000 after buying an additional 458,417 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHWY shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.65.

Insider Activity

Chewy Stock Performance

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $539,040.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,514 shares in the company, valued at $11,221,456.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $539,040.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,514 shares in the company, valued at $11,221,456.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 32,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $1,288,794.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,378,371.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 273,824 shares of company stock worth $10,890,158 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,264,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,759. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.12. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.10 and a 1-year high of $52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Chewy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 39.90%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Chewy Profile

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.