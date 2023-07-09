First Bank & Trust Buys 10,466 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,466 shares during the period. BCE comprises 0.8% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,786,000 after buying an additional 50,975 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BCE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,479,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in BCE by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,528,000 after buying an additional 27,239 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in BCE by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. 38.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BCE traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,461,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,687. The firm has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.60. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.88 and a twelve month high of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.74.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.714 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 137.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.72.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

