First Bank & Trust Has $1.38 Million Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

First Bank & Trust raised its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 82.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 42.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 1,488.9% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $329.54. 583,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,159. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.05 and a 12 month high of $368.87. The firm has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 81.37, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $311.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.20.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $943.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALGN. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. OTR Global downgraded Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.78.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Dallas acquired 7,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $285.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

