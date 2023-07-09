First Bank & Trust Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,952,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,525. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.60. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $55.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.4702 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

