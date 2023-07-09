First Bank & Trust Has $2.30 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First Bank & Trust decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 1,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $331.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,015,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,981. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $344.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $316.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.02. The company has a market cap of $116.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,143.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,283 shares of company stock worth $22,923,158 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.35.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.