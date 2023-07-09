First Bank & Trust Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

First Bank & Trust raised its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,608 shares during the period. British American Tobacco accounts for 0.9% of First Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 379.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,942,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,627 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 448.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,299,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,970,000 after buying an additional 1,062,700 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 12.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,788,000 after buying an additional 1,060,090 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 51.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,092,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,226,000 after buying an additional 710,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,145,000 after buying an additional 582,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

BTI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,801,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,807. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $42.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

British American Tobacco Profile

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

