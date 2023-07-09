First Bank & Trust Purchases 38,336 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

First Bank & Trust raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,336 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of First Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First Bank & Trust owned 0.48% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $6,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIOV. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,452,437,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOV traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $81.15. 19,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,881. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.07 and a fifty-two week high of $92.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.22 and a 200 day moving average of $81.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

