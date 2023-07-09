First Merchants Corp Has $6.92 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First Merchants Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after buying an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769,881 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32,819.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,214 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $160,535,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,329.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 631,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,023,000 after purchasing an additional 682,340 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.93 on Friday, reaching $184.71. The stock had a trading volume of 31,706,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,082,330. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.98. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $201.99.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.