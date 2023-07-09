First Merchants Corp Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

First Merchants Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $6,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,183,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,790,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012,927 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 34,582,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,254,000 after acquiring an additional 965,915 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,518,000 after purchasing an additional 818,829 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,993,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,278 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.23. 2,767,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,668,244. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.87 and a 1 year high of $51.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.73.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.