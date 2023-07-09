First Merchants Corp Purchases 780 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

First Merchants Corp grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 1,485.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE DHR traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $233.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,534,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,476. The company has a market capitalization of $171.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $221.22 and a 12-month high of $303.82.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

