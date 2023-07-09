First Merchants Corp Sells 279 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Merchants Corp lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,675 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $2,598,736,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Walmart by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Walmart by 34.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after buying an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,524,000. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart Stock Down 2.3 %

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total transaction of $68,249,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,256,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,783,563,270.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total transaction of $68,249,898.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,256,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,177,843 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $3.62 on Friday, reaching $153.49. 6,591,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,298,257. The company has a market cap of $413.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.05. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.06 and a 12 month high of $159.12.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart



Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

