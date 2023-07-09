First National Bank of Hutchinson Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,969 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 0.8% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $2,598,736,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Walmart by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after buying an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Walmart by 34.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after buying an additional 1,340,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $162,524,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart Trading Down 2.3 %

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total transaction of $68,249,898.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $975,348.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,240 shares in the company, valued at $23,532,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,177,843. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.49. 6,591,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,298,257. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.06 and a 52 week high of $159.12.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.