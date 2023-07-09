FlatQube (QUBE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $41.41 Million

FlatQube (QUBE) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One FlatQube token can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00002013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, FlatQube has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. FlatQube has a total market capitalization of $41.41 million and approximately $214.49 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About FlatQube

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.62133605 USD and is down -1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $947.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

