FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

FLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $246.77.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

Shares of FLT opened at $253.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $161.69 and a 1-year high of $255.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $901.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.03 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 88.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.