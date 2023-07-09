Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Acquires 15,321 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,321 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 1.9% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $22,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after buying an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after buying an additional 1,735,904 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,490,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,002,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,843,000 after buying an additional 1,508,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.17.

NEE opened at $72.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.64 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

