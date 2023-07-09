Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Buys 527 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 865.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,372 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.0% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $366.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $349.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.66. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $372.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

