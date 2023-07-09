Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Cuts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,734 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.88.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $82.70 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.76 and a 12 month high of $85.22. The stock has a market cap of $95.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

