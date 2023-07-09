Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $65,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,333 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 29,970 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

VTWO traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.70. 1,275,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,760. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.93 and its 200 day moving average is $71.48. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $65.63 and a one year high of $81.50.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.2348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

