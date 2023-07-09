Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $977,000 Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,421 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $294.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,676. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.57. The firm has a market cap of $111.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $306.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.00.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

