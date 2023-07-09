Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Increases Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $11,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 14.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 11.2% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Diageo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 1.0% during the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on DEO shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($53.31) to GBX 3,850 ($48.86) in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.69) to GBX 3,700 ($46.96) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($62.06) to GBX 4,720 ($59.91) in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,908.89.

Diageo Trading Down 0.9 %

About Diageo

NYSE:DEO opened at $169.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $194.04.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

