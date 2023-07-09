Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Lowers Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC cut its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises 1.4% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $16,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 2,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 42,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,845,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 2,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $500.58.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $476.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $459.58 and a 200 day moving average of $443.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $482.75.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.