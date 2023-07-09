Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Trims Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,898 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for 2.6% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $30,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 588.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,129 shares in the company, valued at $297,761.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,930 shares of company stock valued at $3,520,185. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:PGR opened at $131.26 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $109.42 and a 1-year high of $149.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.21 and a 200 day moving average of $135.44. The firm has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a PE ratio of 93.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.80.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

