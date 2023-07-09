G999 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $187.57 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 70.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. During the last week, G999 has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $187.57 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00046287 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00031069 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013437 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000723 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.