Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.60.

A number of research firms have commented on GLPI. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $47.95 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Gaming and Leisure Properties

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 226,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,457,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 509,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 20,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

