General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 833.3% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

General Dynamics Price Performance

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD opened at $214.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $58.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

