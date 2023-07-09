Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Getlink from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Getlink from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.60.

Shares of GRPTF opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average is $16.87. Getlink has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $18.38.

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system. The company operates through three segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

