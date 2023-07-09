GG TOKEN (GGTKN) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $84.05 Million

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. During the last seven days, GG TOKEN has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. GG TOKEN has a market cap of $84.05 million and approximately $230.93 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GG TOKEN token can currently be bought for about $0.0660 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GG TOKEN Token Profile

GG TOKEN launched on April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GG TOKEN is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken. GG TOKEN’s official website is ggtkn.com.

Buying and Selling GG TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GG Token (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG Token has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG Token is 0.06646848 USD and is down -2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $257.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GG TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GG TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GG TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

