Greystone Financial Group LLC Buys 974 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,889 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $59.65 on Friday. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.56 and its 200-day moving average is $59.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.48. Shell had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $89.02 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Shell’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,525.14.

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.