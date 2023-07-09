Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $6.79 Million Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,575 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $6,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CI opened at $277.12 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The stock has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $262.99 and a 200-day moving average of $279.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.42%.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.18.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

