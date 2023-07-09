Greystone Financial Group LLC Makes New $504,000 Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 83,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $1,351,778,000. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 25,517.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522,722 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amgen by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,456 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amgen by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $218.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.92. The firm has a market cap of $116.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.76.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

