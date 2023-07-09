Greystone Financial Group LLC Takes $708,000 Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 22.9% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% during the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 161,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 67.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 63,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after buying an additional 25,576 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 0.8 %

BJ opened at $63.75 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.69 and a 200-day moving average of $70.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.47.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $938,140.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,749.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.