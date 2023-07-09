Greystone Financial Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,404,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,663,000 after buying an additional 202,349 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,586,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,513,000 after buying an additional 234,085 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,127,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,424,000 after buying an additional 478,850 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,876,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,766,000 after buying an additional 293,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,495,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,084,000 after buying an additional 484,663 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.49. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.2341 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

