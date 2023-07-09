Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 10th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th.

Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of GCG.A opened at C$41.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$978.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79, a PEG ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$43.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$40.39. Guardian Capital Group has a 12 month low of C$24.50 and a 12 month high of C$47.00.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

