Head-To-Head Review: Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) vs. KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY)

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Free Report) and Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for KDDI and Flutter Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KDDI 0 0 0 0 N/A Flutter Entertainment 0 4 4 0 2.50

Flutter Entertainment has a consensus price target of $15,916.57, suggesting a potential upside of 16,730.47%. Given Flutter Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Flutter Entertainment is more favorable than KDDI.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KDDI 11.47% 11.54% 5.66% Flutter Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KDDI and Flutter Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares KDDI and Flutter Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KDDI $48.52 billion 1.43 $5.99 billion $1.13 13.33 Flutter Entertainment $9.52 billion 3.51 -$373.54 million N/A N/A

KDDI has higher revenue and earnings than Flutter Entertainment.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of KDDI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Flutter Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

KDDI has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flutter Entertainment has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KDDI beats Flutter Entertainment on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KDDI

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo. The Business Services segment offers smartphones and other devices, network and cloud services, and data center services to corporate customers under the TELEHOUSE brand. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services. In addition, the company operates HRTV, a horseracing television network. Further, it provides sports betting and gaming services through paddypower.com, betfair.com, sportsbet.com.au, tvg.com, us.betfair.com, fanduel.com, adjarabet.com, pokerstars.com, Skybet.com, tombola.com, and sisal.com websites under the FanDuel, Sky Betting & Gaming, Sportsbet, PokerStars, Paddy Power, Sisal, tombola, Betfair, FOX Bet, TVG, Stardust, Junglee Games, and Adjarabet brands, as well as live poker tours and events. The company was formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair plc and changed its name to Flutter Entertainment plc in 2019. The company was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

