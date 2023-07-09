Hendershot Investments Inc. Has $9.32 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,470 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 1.6% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,096,867,000 after buying an additional 487,878 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,222,931,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,341,275 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,007,905,000 after buying an additional 108,897 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,178,651 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,009,722,000 after purchasing an additional 560,149 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks Trading Down 0.2 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $96.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,889,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,329,368. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $75.73 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $110.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.40.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

