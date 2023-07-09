Hermez Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $175.45 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for approximately $4.80 or 0.00015954 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $175.45 million and approximately $3,702.96 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004536 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017432 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00019256 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014261 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,107.29 or 1.00021596 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.83659078 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $2,119.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.