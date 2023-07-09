Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HMC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Nomura downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honda Motor currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

HMC stock opened at $30.18 on Thursday. Honda Motor has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $32.62. The company has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.10). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $33.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.49 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Honda Motor will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Honda Motor by 625.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,131,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,073 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Honda Motor by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,277,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,546 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Honda Motor by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 45,265,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,096,000 after acquiring an additional 926,171 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new stake in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,988,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Honda Motor by 1,360.6% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 683,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,098,000 after acquiring an additional 636,431 shares in the last quarter. 5.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

