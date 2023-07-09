Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

HSON has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Hudson Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and set a $42.50 target price on shares of Hudson Global in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Hudson Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSON opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.52. Hudson Global has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $38.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Global

Hudson Global ( NASDAQ:HSON Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.60 million. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 2.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Global during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Global by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 57,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Hudson Global during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Global by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

