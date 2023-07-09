IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $68,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $402.89. 3,673,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,776,516. The company has a market cap of $306.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.90. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $408.76.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

