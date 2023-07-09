ICON Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 9th. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000701 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ICON has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. ICON has a market cap of $203.35 million and $2.42 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 961,082,051 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 961,027,675.9719001 with 961,027,646.3289776 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.21583301 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $2,174,886.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

