Information Services (TSE:ISV) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Information Services (TSE:ISV – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$27.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Information Services from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of Information Services stock opened at C$24.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$441.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Information Services has a 1-year low of C$19.12 and a 1-year high of C$25.50.

Information Services ( TSE:ISV Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter. Information Services had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of C$49.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$48.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Information Services will post 1.9009146 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.92%.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

