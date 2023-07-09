Information Services (TSE:ISV) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Information Services (TSE:ISV – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$27.00.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Information Services from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.
Information Services Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of Information Services stock opened at C$24.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$441.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Information Services has a 1-year low of C$19.12 and a 1-year high of C$25.50.
Information Services Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.92%.
Information Services Company Profile
Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Information Services
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.